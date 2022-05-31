Prepared under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, the presentation of the book "The World Is Our Common Home" featuring the inspiring stories of 28 environmental volunteers, will be held on Wednesday.

Authors, athletes, artists, chefs and representatives of international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) who have raised awareness with many significant names and environmentalist initiatives from Turkey and other countries have written about their experiences with the environment in the collection of stories to be published by Turkuvaz Publishing.

Inviting humanity to mobilize for a livable world, the names drew attention to many different issues in their personal stories, from the cleanliness of the sea and oceans to the protection of wildlife, sustainable fashion and the concept of waste-free culinary culture.

Recounting her personal environmentalism story in the "Don't Let the Tree's Story End Like This" section of the book, first lady Erdoğan recounted her childhood, which was intertwined with nature, and how she developed today's environmental awareness.

The presentation of the book will be held in the garden of the Presidential Complex State Guesthouse tomorrow with the participation of youth climate ambassadors. The book will be put on sale by Turkuvaz Publishing on the same day.

All proceeds of the book will be donated to the "Reforestation of Burning Forests Fund," which will be created specifically for the book by the Forestry Development and Forest Fire Fighting Services Support Foundation.