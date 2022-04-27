Turkey's and first lady Emine Erdoğan's strong stance should be an example to the whole world, Ukrainian singer Jamala said Tuesday.

The winner of Eurovision 2016, who took refuge in Turkey from Ukraine, Jamala drew attention to the strong will of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's wife, Emine Erdoğan, saying she sets an example to the whole world.

"I was very touched to see that orphans are protected in the country where I am currently a refugee and that they provide all kinds of material and moral assistance to them. I was very touched to see that the first lady did not separate us and the children from her own daughters and grandchildren," she added.

Jamala said, "we are aware of the great and unmatched support Turkey has given us for peace in Ukraine."