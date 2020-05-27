The U.S. and Russia conducted on Wednesday their first joint patrols in al-Hasakah, a Syrian province under the YPG/PKK occupation, local sources said.

The U.S. and Russian armored military vehicles met for joint patrols in Deir Gusun village, near the Turkish border, according to the sources.

Col. Myles B. Caggins, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against the Daesh terror group, said it was not a joint patrol but it was probably intended to prevent overlapping of patrols.

Caggins did not deny that the countries had a joint activity.

Russia's efforts to form military units in al-Hasakah were foiled by the U.S in the past. Russia tried to reach the Rmelan oil fields, east of Qamishli, but the U.S. soldiers prevented them.

In retaliation, Russia stopped the U.S. soldiers trying to reach Qamishli, forcing them to return to Rmelan.