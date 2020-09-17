Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke over the phone with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg Thursday about the Eastern Mediterranian crisis and conflicts between Turkey and Greece, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, asserting the rights of Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the region.

Dialogue about fairly sharing resources will be a win-win for all sides, Turkish officials say.