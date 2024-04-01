Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held a meeting on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

According to a statement posted on X, Güler and Fidan held the meeting at the Foreign Ministry residence in the capital Ankara.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Last week, the two ministers separately held a meeting with a delegation from the Armed Services Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. The meeting addressed Türkiye’s national security concerns "at the highest level,” particularly focusing on issues such as counterterrorism and U.S. support for the PKK/YPG terror group.

The two ministers also visited Baghdad last month as Türkiye mulls counterterrorism operations against the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.