One of the former deputies of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s advisor Burhan Kuzu succumbed to the COVID-19 early Sunday.

A professor of constitutional law, Kuzu was receiving treatment for two weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

The late lawmaker started his political career in 2001 as one of the founding members of AK Party and became the first head of the party’s Democracy Arbitration Committee.

Being elected as a deputy in 2002, 2007 and 2011 general elections, Kuzu represented the Istanbul electorate.

The three-time AK Party lawmaker, Kuzu was 65 years old.