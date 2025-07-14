The Republican People’s Party's (CHP) former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, who was suspended from office following his arrest over alleged membership in the PKK terrorist group, was released from the terrorism case on Monday.

Özer, who was arrested on January 21 as part of the investigation into the criminal organization allegedly led by Aziz İhsan Aktaş by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, will not be released from prison.

Özer was released from the PKK case after facing a prison sentence of seven years, six months to 15 years.

The hearing, held by the Istanbul 14th High Criminal Court in a courtroom across from Marmara Prison, was attended by the defendant Özer.

The hearing was also attended by CHP Deputy Parliamentary Group Chair Gökhan Günaydın, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, Dilek Kaya Imamoğlu and several other party members.

Özer argued that he has been detained for nine months, that he is accused of fabricated crimes, and that he and his lawyers have refuted the allegations of witnesses and secret witnesses.

"With the destruction of weapons on July 11, we entered a new era. There is a huge contradiction between the peace process and my continued detention. Everyone from right to left is writing this. I am not a member of a terrorist organization. I am not a member of any organization."

Özer was referring to the ongoing terror-free Türkiye process initiated by the government.