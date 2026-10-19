Gendarmerie forces in the southern Turkish province of Adana launched anti-corruption raids early Monday in the district of Çukurova. Mayor Emrah Kozay and former Mayor Soner Çetin, four deputy mayors and the manager of a municipal subsidiary were among 44 suspects detained in the operation. Çetin currently serves as deputy secretary-general of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), while Kozay won the 2024 municipal election in the district as the candidate of the same party.

Security forces raided several locations to apprehend the suspects and searched the municipal building. Seven suspects remain at large.

Media outlets reported that the detentions stem from an investigation into allegations of irregularities in public tenders organized by the municipality in previous years, as well as procurement for public services. The suspects are accused of taking bribes from contractors in exchange for approving funds allocated for payments for services rendered. Authorities say some municipal staff were also “ghost employees” who received salaries without performing any work for the municipality. Top municipal bureaucrats are accused of running a criminal organization and committing bribery, fraud and tender-rigging.

Authorities stated that the investigation originated from tip-offs about alleged irregularities in tenders and procurement between 2024 and 2026. Expert reports on the tenders and procurement provided evidence of alleged wrongdoing.

A crackdown on municipalities where mayors are suspected of corruption began a few years ago in Istanbul and soon spread across the country. Most of those arrested or detained on corruption charges are affiliated with the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Perhaps the most notable among them is Ekrem Imamoğlu, mayor of Türkiye’s most populous city, Istanbul. Imamoğlu was arrested last year.