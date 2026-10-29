Sinem Dedetaş, former mayor of Istanbul’s Üsküdar district, was released on Thursday in a corruption case, but the court ordered house arrest as part of judicial control measures.

Dedetaş, who was elected to office in the 2024 elections as the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was arrested last July in an investigation into allegations of irregularities in zoning and construction permits issued by the municipality. She was later suspended from office, and a candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) replaced her after a by-election as acting mayor. The new mayor died in a car crash earlier this month, and Muhammed Emin Sarıoğlu, another AK Party candidate, was elected as acting mayor.

The corruption probe was launched months ago over allegations of bribery and other wrongdoings committed by municipal officials. Along with Dedetaş, her deputy mayor, adviser, and heads of municipal subsidiaries were detained on charges of running a criminal ring thriving on illicit gains.

Investigators concluded that despite having no authority in the building permit issuance process at Üsküdar Municipality, officials of Kent Inc., a municipal subsidiary, coordinated the process by instructing municipal personnel through an Excel spreadsheet featuring color-coded plots of land by block and parcel. The spreadsheet was shared via a communications network established through encrypted, closed-circuit email.

According to data from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), numerous sham “consultancy service” contracts worth a total of more than TL 1 million ($20,000) had been signed between Kent Inc. and contractors. Investigators determined that more than TL 361 million had been unlawfully extorted from contractors seeking to obtain building permits through unofficial channels as part of the activities of a criminal organization operating for financial gain within Üsküdar Municipality and Kent Inc.

Investigators determined, based on telephone traffic (HTS) records, cell tower data and suspects’ statements, that when the total construction volume was substantial, bribes were collected from contractors in cash in dollars under the coordination of Dedetaş’ adviser U.M. and Kent Inc. General Manager N.A. Despite violating regulations, occupancy permits were issued in exchange for the bribes, with the money delivered in installments to U.M., an adviser to Sinem Dedetaş, inside the Üsküdar Municipality building, according to investigators.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 11 addresses on July 29, and six suspects were taken into custody.

Among the suspects, Sinem Dedetaş, her private secretary Alihan Koçoğlu, architect Burçin Çevik and contractor Bülent Orhan Tozkoparan were remanded in custody by the court. Deputy Mayor Ceyhun Ünlü and fixer Adem Altıntaş were released under judicial supervision.

As part of the investigation, Deputy Mayors Amine Cansu Çelik and Mithat Özdemir were also taken into custody on Sept. 2 to give statements. Özdemir, who was referred to the courthouse, was released under judicial supervision subject to a travel ban.

Çelik, who had been remanded in custody, was subsequently released under judicial supervision, with an order for her house arrest.

As the investigation continued, Burak Aydın, the municipality’s director of permit inspection, and business operator Erdem Koyunyerli were also remanded in custody.