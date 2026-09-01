A new police operation in the southern province of Antalya has revealed that Muhittin Böcek, former mayor of the Mediterranean city for the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was allegedly involved in a sex-for-hire scheme. Seven suspects have been detained as part of the investigation.

Böcek, who is already jailed on corruption charges, reportedly sought to have sex with 11 young women who were promised jobs at municipality-run companies by Böcek’s subordinates.

Turkish media outlets reported that testimonies from the alleged victims indicated that Böcek was accused of having group sex and sexual relationships with two sisters and underage girls.

Several people were already arrested in an earlier operation on allegations of prostitution linked to the municipality. Among them was T.G., the director of a youth center run by the municipality. T.G. and four others are accused of organizing the scheme.

Böcek was arrested in 2025 on bribery charges. In an apparent bid for leniency in sentencing, he cooperated with authorities and recently admitted to paying 5 million euros ($5.5 million) to Ekrem İmamoğlu, another former mayor charged with corruption, in exchange for securing a CHP candidacy in the municipal elections.

He told investigators that he had a deal with İmamoğlu, an influential figure in the CHP, to pay 15 million euros in exchange for securing the CHP candidacy for Antalya in the previous elections.