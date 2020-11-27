Former Prime Minister and current chairperson of the Future Party (GP) Ahmet Davutoğlu announced Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“My COVID-19 test is positive. Thank goodness my general situation is well,” Davutoğlu wrote on Twitter.

“I will continue our works from home throughout my quarantine period,” he added, urging everyone to take the necessary precautions and pay attention to their health.

Turkey registered 29,132 more coronavirus infections, including 6,876 symptomatic cases, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released late Thursday.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.4 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.