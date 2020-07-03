The United Nations' former Libya envoy Ghassan Salame slammed the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, saying he had been "stabbed in the back," and accused member states of "hypocrisy" regarding their activities in war-ravaged Libya.

Salame announced his resignation in March, citing health reasons, following three years in the post during which he tried to end years of conflict in Libya since the ouster of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, which left the North African country divided between rival actors and beset by violence.

Salame resigned almost a year after putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, based in the east of the country, had launched a campaign to seize the capital from the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) with the backing of foreign mercenaries and arms support provided by the warlord’s backers Russia, France, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Speaking to the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a Swiss-based private diplomacy organization, Salame said Wednesday he had felt "irrelevant" and "stabbed in the back by most of the Security Council members because, the day he attacked Tripoli, Haftar had most of them supporting him."

Russia has supported Haftar, while its fellow permanent member of the Security Council France is suspected of doing so, although it insists it is neutral in Libya's conflict.

Russia’s support and the evidence of Wagner mercenaries were frequently documented by U.N. reports as well as U.S. documents, even though Haftar’s relation with the U.S. is also unclear.

Russia's Wagner Group is one of the most controversial mercenary groups in the world. The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) in June stated that Russia's sustained involvement in Libya “increases the violence and delays a political solution." In late May, AFRICOM reported that at least 14 MiG-29s and several Su-24s were flown from Russia to Syria, where their Russian markings were painted over to camouflage their Russian origin. These aircraft were then flown into Libya in direct violation of the U.N. arms embargo.

Salame said Haftar’s offensive had halted peace efforts the U.N. had been preparing for a year with his offensive on the capital Tripoli. He said "important countries," which he did not name, had been "plotting" to prevent the conference from taking place.

Salame, a former Lebanese culture minister and professor of international relations, was appointed U.N. envoy in June 2017 and had struggled to bring Haftar and Libya's U.N.-recognized unity government together for peace talks.

"You could see clearly that (Haftar) was confident that a number of big powers were supporting this attack and he mentioned some of them by name. He even quoted from conversations he had with their leaders," he added.

"That's where you felt, as the U.N., that the hypocrisy of countries at this stage has reached limits that make your work very problematic," Salame said.

The diplomat said the "deregulated" international system was now such that "leaders of important countries do not feel any scruples" about making false statements.

The situation in Libya had shown a collapse in multilateralism and international cooperation, with the U.N. becoming "a theatre of the absurd," he said.

Asked what his message was to the countries responsible, he said: "I'm very angry!"

Turkey similarly accused U.N. Security Council member France of escalating tension in the north African country. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu last week blasted France's "destructive" approach to the conflict in Libya and accused it of seeking to increase Russian presence there. Furthermore, last June, French missiles were discovered in a camp south of Tripoli belonging to the warlord, yet France denied breaching the arms embargo.