A group led by former United States officials formed a platform called the “Turkish Democracy Project” to disseminate anti-Turkey propaganda.

Members of the organization include former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, Jeb Bush – the brother of former U.S. President George W. Bush – as well as former Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata.

When it initially recently launched, the group featured two members of the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ), who later quit the project.

Aykan Erdemir and Süleyman Özeren have outstanding arrest warrants for their roles in the 2016 failed coup attempt carried out by FETÖ in Turkey.

The aim of the organization is allegedly to respond “to Turkey’s recent turn away from democracy and toward authoritarianism.”