The decision to hold the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara carried strategic significance beyond logistics, reflecting Türkiye's increasingly acknowledged military, political and geopolitical importance within the alliance, according to the experts.

"The fact that the summit was held in Ankara is a recognition of Türkiye's key position in both military and political terms," Mustafa Caner, editor-in-chief of Kriter Magazine and a researcher at the Turkish think-tank, the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), told Daily Sabah.

The summit in Ankara brought together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe's defense capacity, the alliance's defense spending targets, military modernization and continued support for Ukraine.

Caner argued that hosting the summit itself sent a political message about Türkiye's evolving role in NATO, particularly as the alliance faces mounting security challenges across Europe, the Middle East and the Black Sea.

Speaking at the opening of the leaders’ summit of NATO in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his country’s commitment to the alliance while urging NATO members that are also EU members not to exclude Türkiye.

“We took measures to reach the 5% defense spending goal by 2030,” Erdoğan said as he delved into the country’s contribution to NATO. "Türkiye has taken measures to raise the ratio of our defense spending to the 3.5% level before 2030," he added.

The summit represented an opportunity for Ankara not only to shape NATO's strategic agenda but also to showcase its expanding defense industry to allied governments at a time when European members are accelerating efforts to strengthen their own defense capabilities, according to Caner.

Türkiye's active operational role within NATO has further reinforced its strategic value, he said, noting that the country has participated in numerous alliance missions and continues to contribute to NATO operations.

Furthermore, he highlighted Türkiye's leadership role in the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group alongside Bulgaria and Romania, as well as its previous contributions to missions in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.

Türkiye's contributions extend from the Baltic region to the Black Sea and include NATO missions, operations and exercises, as well as responsibilities in maritime security, crisis management, training and deterrence, he said. Türkiye also hosts critical NATO facilities, including the Allied Land Command, located in the western city of Izmir, and the Rapid Deployable Corps, based in Istanbul. The capital, Ankara, hosts the Center of Excellence for Defense Against Terrorism (COE-DAT) and the Partnership for Peace Training Center. Istanbul hosts the NATO Maritime Security Center of Excellence (MARSEC COE).

Beyond military deployments, he argued that Türkiye's geographic position continues to make it a central player in regional security. Located on NATO's southern flank, Türkiye sits at the intersection of the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and regions extending toward Africa, areas that have become increasingly significant for the alliance in recent years.

"The security dynamics emerging from these regions have made Türkiye an indispensable part of NATO's strategic planning," he underlined.

The Crescent and Star compound, dubbed by the media as “Türkiye’s Pentagon,” was partially opened on the occasion of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hosted counterparts from NATO member states for a reception at the Star Section of the new headquarters, whose construction is still underway in other parts. The joint headquarters will bring together the land, air and naval force commands of the army, which were scattered in the past across the capital, although in close proximity.

Caner also emphasized the rapid development of Türkiye's defense industry, describing it as an increasingly valuable asset for NATO, particularly as European allies seek to expand indigenous defense production amid growing uncertainty over the long-term reliability of U.S. security guarantees.

"As NATO members look to strengthen their own defense capabilities, Türkiye's expanding defense industry has become strategically important for the alliance."

Taken together, Türkiye's geopolitical position, operational contributions and growing defense-industrial capacity have significantly strengthened its standing within NATO in recent years, Caner concluded, making Ankara an increasingly influential actor in shaping the alliance's future strategic priorities.

On the other hand, Erman Akıllı, assistant editor of Insight Turkey and a researcher at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), pointed out that the nature of NATO itself is evolving as the character of conflict changes, arguing that the alliance is increasingly confronting non-kinetic threats alongside conventional military challenges.

"Today's battlefield is no longer defined solely by conventional warfare," Akıllı said. "We are talking about non-kinetic attacks, data sovereignty, algorithmic authority and computing power as strategic capabilities that will shape states' positions in the international system."

Speaking at the “Allies In Ankara” event in the Turkish capital on Tuesday, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also emphasized that today's security cannot be ensured only through tanks, aircraft and ships, but also through secure data, reliable supply chains, protected infrastructure, resilient societies and the ability to act faster than adversaries, he added. Türkiye will continue to contribute to NATO's deterrence and defense, cooperate closely with allies and support the alliance's transformation, the minister said.

The K2 Kamikaze, a next-generation, artificial intelligence-powered and autonomous swarm-capable unmanned aerial vehicle, developed by Turkish defense firm Baykar, is displayed at the SAHA 2026 fair, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 8, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

According to Akıllı, what some analysts describe as "NATO 3.0" reflects the alliance's ongoing adaptation to this new security environment. He likened the transformation to the allegory of "the elephant in the dark," suggesting that while different actors perceive individual aspects of NATO's evolution, few yet grasp the full scope of the alliance's changing strategic role.

Türkiye, which joined NATO in 1952, has never been merely a geographical front-line country, but has consistently assumed risks, carried responsibility in the field and contributed to deterrence when necessary.

Akıllı said improving artificial intelligence literacy and developing a larger pool of skilled personnel will be essential as militaries increasingly adopt advanced technologies.

"Technology alone is not enough," Akıllı said. "Without talented people, it is impossible to effectively operate next-generation combat aircraft, autonomous systems and other cutting-edge military platforms."

AI has become a defining force in the evolution of the global defense industry and is expected to play an increasingly central role in future military capabilities, according to him.

Reminding that artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are becoming key elements of military competitiveness, Akıllı noted: "Türkiye's investments in these areas strengthen not only its own defense capabilities but also its contribution to NATO's future technological architecture."

Türkiye has begun preparations for a revised national AI road map coordinated by the Industry and Technology Ministry.

Government institutions, defense companies and private-sector firms are intensifying efforts to expand the country's AI capabilities in areas ranging from large language models and public-sector applications to data infrastructure and autonomous defense systems.

The road map is expected to prioritize increasing AI computing power, accelerating digital transformation across industries and public services, and expanding the domestic ecosystem for advanced AI technologies.