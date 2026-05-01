A group of activists detained after an Israeli military interception of the Gaza-bound Sumud aid flotilla in international waters arrived in Istanbul late Friday aboard a special flight, Turkish authorities said.

The plane, operated by Turkish Airlines, carried 59 people, including 18 Turkish nationals, from the Greek island of Crete to Istanbul Airport, where it landed at 9:45 p.m. local time.

The activists, who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, were welcomed by relatives and officials at the airport’s VIP terminal. They are expected to undergo medical examinations at the Istanbul Forensic Medicine Institute as part of an investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into Israel's crimes.

The flotilla had set sail in April from Barcelona with the aim of breaking Israel’s blockade on Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid. After additional participants joined in Sicily, the group resumed its journey on April 26.

According to flotilla organizers, Israeli forces intercepted the vessels late on April 29 in international waters off the coast of Crete, damaging boats and detaining activists. The group said the fleet was targeted about 600 nautical miles from Gaza, just outside Greek territorial waters.

Organizers said the flotilla included 345 participants from 39 countries, including Turkish citizens.