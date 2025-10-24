German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit Türkiye on Oct. 29 and hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Oct. 30, Berlin's spokesperson Sebastian Hille announced on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Hille said that during the Oct. 30 meeting, the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, foreign policy, economic cooperation, migration and security issues.

Hille stated that Germany and Türkiye share various common interests in the fields of migration, energy and trade, expressing that Türkiye’s significant role within NATO.

He noted that the two nations are closely connected through millions of people of Turkish descent living in Germany, describing Türkiye as “a valuable country and an especially important neighbor of the European Union.”

“We are working to make further progress in EU-Türkiye relations,” Hille added, pointing out that “high-level dialogues are currently underway in the areas of trade, migration, and security.”

The two leaders are expected to prioritize discussions on the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, with a focus on efforts to rapidly improve the conditions. Developments in the Middle East, including the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s cease-fire plan and international efforts under the Gaza Task Force, will also feature prominently on the agenda.

Moreover, Syria’s situation and ongoing attempts to end the Russia-Ukraine war will be covered during the Erdoğan-Merz meeting.

Hille also mentioned that a joint press conference is planned following the meeting.