Germany's interior and foreign ministers will travel to earthquake-hit regions of Türkiye on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

At least 41,156 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck Kahramanmaraş and 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elaziğ and Şanlıurfa – on Feb. 6 in less than 10 hours. Over 13 million people in the region have been affected by the devastating quakes.