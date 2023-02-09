Deputies of the Good Party (IP) on Thursday decided to allocate a month's salary each to victims of the devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Party Spokesperson Kürşad Zorlu wrote on social media, “Our Good Party Parliamentary Group and our deputies have decided to provide aid with one salary each for our citizens affected by the earthquake. Each of our citizens, each of our children are a national responsibility, a national duty for us."

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Thursday also said that he would allocate three salaries of his to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and called on all deputies to grant at least one of their salaries to those in need after the earthquake.

The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria climbed to more than 17,500 on Thursday, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under the rubble in freezing weather.

The quakes devastated entire sections of major cities in Türkiye and war-ravaged Syria.

Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicenter between Kahramanmaraş and Gaziantep, where entire city blocks lay in ruins.

Condolences and offers of aid have poured in, including from the European Union, the United Nations, NATO, Washington, China and Russia.