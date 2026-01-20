Greece and Israel will step up cooperation on countering drone threats and strengthening cybersecurity, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced Tuesday after talks with his Israeli counterpart in Athens, highlighting deepening security ties between the two allies that are likely to anger Ankara.

In joint statements, alongside Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Dendias said the two sides agreed to exchange expertise to address emerging threats posed by unmanned systems. He noted that cooperation would focus on dealing with drones, including coordinated swarms of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as groups of unmanned subsea platforms.

Growing Israeli-Greek ties may harm Türkiye's rapprochement with Greece after decades of hostilities. Türkiye is a major critic of Israel over its genocidal policy in Gaza and is wary of the Netanyahu administration's expansionism across the region. As for Greece, Türkiye seeks common ground to improve ties, although the rapid pace of armament of Athens is a source of concern.

"We will also work together to be ready to intercept cyber threats," he noted.

Greece and Israel have expanded military and defense cooperation in recent years, underpinned by close economic and diplomatic relations.

The two countries also operate a joint air training center in Greece and have held regular joint military exercises, reflecting a growing strategic partnership in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last year, Greece approved the purchase of 36 Israeli-made PULS multiple-launch rocket artillery systems in a deal valued at around 650 million euros ($763.11 million).

Greek officials have also been in talks with Israel on the development of a multilayered air, anti-drone and anti-ballistic missile defense system, estimated to cost about 3 billion euros.

"We are equally determined regarding another critical issue: not to allow actors who seek to undermine regional stability to gain a foothold through terror, aggression or military proxies in Syria, in Gaza, in the Aegean Sea," Katz underlined.

Recently, Greece announced plans to deploy a multibillion-euro missile defense initiative known as the “Achilles Shield” along its land border with Türkiye and across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, with significant procurement from Israel.

Israel has emerged as a major arms supplier for both Athens and the Greek Cypriot administration, providing various types of advanced missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems.