Greece has recalled its envoy to Azerbaijan because of "unfounded offensive" remarks by the government in Baku alleging that Greece was lending aid to groups that seek to attack Azerbaijan, Athens said Wednesday.
The Greek foreign ministry also lodged a protest with Athens' Azerbaijani ambassador.
Earlier, Baku accused Greece of allowing the training and recruitment of volunteers to commit terrorist and cyber attacks against Azerbaijan on its soil.
Border clashes broke out on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties. Azerbaijan's parliament declared martial law across various cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.