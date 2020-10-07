Greece has recalled its envoy to Azerbaijan because of "unfounded offensive" remarks by the government in Baku alleging that Greece was lending aid to groups that seek to attack Azerbaijan, Athens said Wednesday.

The Greek foreign ministry also lodged a protest with Athens' Azerbaijani ambassador.

Earlier, Baku accused Greece of allowing the training and recruitment of volunteers to commit terrorist and cyber attacks against Azerbaijan on its soil.

Border clashes broke out on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties. Azerbaijan's parliament declared martial law across various cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.