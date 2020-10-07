After receiving support from the PKK terrorist organization, Armenia now has also received backing from the Greek Cypriot administration in its ongoing clashes with Azerbaijan, Hürriyet daily wrote Wednesday.

Greek Cypriot Maj. Gen. Apostolos Pervolarakis has been training Armenian militias and PKK terrorists as well as a group of mercenaries coming from various countries for a month.

It stated that the group that finished its training was sent to Nagorno-Karabakh through Armenia and that Pervolarakis played a role in the transfer and management of the group.

Last week, several reports and statements suggested that Armenia used YPG/PKK terrorists, which they brought to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region in recent months, to attack Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

According to security sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Armenia made an agreement with the PKK at the end of July ahead of the attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

Within the scope of the agreement, around 300 YPG/PKK elements were transferred to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, where the terrorists also trained Armenian militias in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's envoy to Turkey, Khazar Ibrahim, last Monday similarly told AA that Armenia brought terrorist groups including the PKK and the so-called Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), to the Nagorno-Karabakh region and provided them with weapons.

Border clashes broke out on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Referencing this fact, four United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and two U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) resolutions, as well as decisions by many international organizations, have demanded Armenia's occupying forces withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.