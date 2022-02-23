Turkish Coast Guard Command announced on its website on Wednesday that Greek soldiers opened fire on two Turkish fishing boats off the coast of Karaburun, Izmir, and Chios (Sakız).

According to the press statement, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, around 7:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. GMT) when the two Turkish fishermen sailed to troll.

Upon receiving the information that a fisherman was injured in the leg as a result of the violence, two coast guard boats were immediately dispatched to the scene, along with 112 emergency healthcare services. Then the injured fisherman is transferred to Çeşme State Hospital.

While the Karaburun Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation about the incident, "Opening fire on defenseless fishermen by Greek elements is unacceptable, it is a crime against humanity." said the Coast Guard Command in its statement.