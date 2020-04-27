Militias affiliated with eastern Libyan putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar targeted a mosque in south of Tripoli, the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said Sunday.

The mosque in Ain Zara town was seriously damaged after being hit by mortar shells, it said in a statement.

The militias, the GNA said, also fired rockets at Mitiga International Airport and its surrounding residential areas.

Government forces are under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, and international efforts to enforce a cease-fire have proven unsuccessful.

In January this year, the conflicting parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia. However, the talks for a permanent armistice ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

In light of the pressing coronavirus crisis, another cease-fire took effect on March 21. However, Haftar's militias have continued their attacks on the capital.

Libya has reported two deaths from the virus, as well as 60 confirmed cases and 15 recoveries. The country recorded its first case on March 24.

The U.N. on March 22 urged conflicting parties in Libya to agree to a cease-fire. Both parties announced their acceptance of the proposal; however, Haftar's militias continued their attacks on Tripoli.

It was also reported that Haftar on Saturday asked his supporters to stay united after suffering many military defeats in the western parts of the country.

Following his call, pro-Haftar accounts on social media launched a campaign. Demonstrations in his support were held in the eastern parts of the country and outside his house in Benghazi.

Tribes in the west of Libya remained unresponsive to this call, while those in Zintan province downright rejected it.

The GNA, which launched Operation Peace Storm last month to counter the attacks, claimed on April 13 that its forces removed Haftar militias from at least eight provinces, clearing a 3,000-square-kilometer (1,158-square-mile) area, including Sabratha and Sorman provinces.

Last week, GNA forces also launched a military operation to recapture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last major stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

The seizure of Sorman and Sabratha was the GNA's most significant victory since June last year, when its forces retook the town of Gharyan, the main supply base for Haftar's forces southwest of the capital.

Since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the U.N. and international recognition.

Libya is suffering from divided institutions, corruption, a struggling economy and low oil revenues. According to the U.N., since the blockade was imposed around mid-January, the country has lost $4 billion in oil revenues while the country also faces the relatively new threat of COVID-19.

Several U.N.-backed attempts to reach a cease-fire between Libya's two rival forces have failed, and the world body has slammed repeated violations of a 2011 weapons embargo.