Putschist Khalifa Haftar's move to unilaterally declare himself the ruler of Libya – ignoring the United Nations-backed government and international efforts for a peaceful political solution to the war-ravaged country – "has once again revealed that he aims to create a military dictatorship in the country,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Ankara's desire for a political solution to the conflict and conveyed its support for the Libyan people.

"With this statement, Haftar once again revealed that he does not want the crisis in Libya to be resolved via political dialogue, that he does not support international efforts in this direction, including the outcome of the Berlin Conference, and aims to establish a military dictatorship in the country," read the statement.

The ministry said Haftar "deepened the humanitarian situation further" with his attacks in Libya for over a year now.

It said the warlord blocked oil production, water supply and even "prevented the supply of medical supplies needed by the Libyan people" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This person (Haftar), without a doubt, intends to establish a junta regime in Libya," said the ministry, urging the international community "to give the necessary response... without further delay."

"It should not be forgotten that, in the eyes of the Libyan people, those who support him, including some democratic countries, will be partners to what he did," the statement added.

Conveying Ankara's unwavering support to the Libyan people and for efforts toward a political solution, the ministry said Turkey remains dedicated to protecting Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and all other legitimate Libyan institutions.

Warlord Haftar unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya on Monday, claiming that he "accepted the mandate of the Libyan people" and terming the Skhirat agreement of 2015 "a thing of the past." The agreement was signed in 2015 in Morocco, forming the GNA to manage the transition process in Libya.

Following Haftar’s unilateral declaration, Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj stated that unilaterally declaring himself the ruler of Libya once again revealed that the warlord's coup project must be ended. A parliament session was organized under House of Representatives Speaker Hamouda Sayala.

"We reject toying with our country's future like this. We invite all our citizens to unite in preventing our country from falling into a dictator's hands once more and to protect our unity," said a written statement after the meeting.

The statement emphasized that parliament will support all peaceful political initiatives aimed at safeguarding the country's unity.

On the other side, Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), told reporters after a board meeting on Tuesday that, "Haftar attempted a coup. He tries to give himself some authorities that have no legal basis. However, Turkey will stand behind the U.N.-recognized government and continue to support them for the future of the Libyan people."

Haftar's announcement came after a series of setbacks earlier this month, when GNA forces captured a string of strategic towns west of Tripoli.

Haftar’s declaration also drew heavy criticism from the international community as many countries condemned the act that throws away a political solution. Haftar's unilateral declaration of becoming the ruler of Libya is unacceptable and will never provide a sustainable solution for the country, a spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy also said on Tuesday while the U.S. Embassy in Libya said it “regrets” Haftar’s unilateral proposal to alter Libya’s political structure and urged him to engage in “serious dialogue” about the country’s next steps. Moscow on Tuesday announced that it was surprised by the self-declaration and France, without naming Haftar, stated that the Libyan conflict could not be solved through unilateral decisions but only under U.N.-backed dialogue.

Renewed attacks on Tripoli’s hospitals

Libyan government forces have been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, and international efforts to enforce a cease-fire have proven unsuccessful. The attacks have intensified in the last few months as forces loyal to Haftar killed civilians almost on a daily basis while not refraining from attacking the capital Tripoli’s hospitals, which are currently vital for the Libyan people in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Forces loyal to Haftar carried out a rocket attack early Wednesday on a field hospital in Libya's capital.

The militias attacked the hospital, located on the road to the airport in southern Tripoli, with at least six rockets, according to a statement by the press center of the GNA-led Operation Volcano of Rage. The attack inflicted enormous damage on the hospital and ambulances. The statement added that the militias have continuously targeted hospitals and health staff.

The U.N. several times has urged Haftar’s forces to halt the attacks on hospitals at a time when they are most needed, yet the calls were mainly ignored. The U.N. condemned the attacks as a “clear violation of international law.” According to the U.N., as of March 2020, a total of 27 health facilities have been damaged to varying degrees due to their proximity to clashes, including 14 health facilities that have been closed and another 23 which are at risk of closure due to shifting lines of conflict.

Since the ousting of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: renegade military commander Haftar in eastern Libya, mainly supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

Refugees, migrants expelled

Furthermore, the U.N. rights office said on Tuesday that authorities in eastern Libya have expelled 1,400 migrants and refugees so far this year, in violation of international law.

"The numbers that I have are from the start of the year so 1,400 migrants and refugees and just this month there was the episode of 160 Sudanese migrants," Jeremy Laurence, spokesman for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

"Such practices violate Libya's international human rights obligations, prohibiting refoulement and collective expulsion," he added, using a French legal term for returning refugees and asylum-seekers to a country where they may face persecution.

He said the refugees and asylum-seekers had been sent to Sudan, Niger, Chad and Somalia and were deported without access to legal assistance or other services required to ensure their protection.