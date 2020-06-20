Turkey on Saturday announced that forces loyal to Libya's eastern-based putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar must withdraw from the strategic city of Sirte in order to ensure a lasting cease-fire, accusing France of "jeopardizing" NATO security.

Ibrahim Kalın, the presidential spokesman, told AFP that Turkey supports the position of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, saying Sirte and Al-Jufra needed to be evacuated by Haftar's forces for a "sustainable cease-fire."

Libya has been mired in chaos since a Western-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi only to leave rival warlords fighting for control of the country's oil wealth and drawing in international powers as the conflict has ebbed and flowed.

Turkey has forged strong ties with GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj, sending sophisticated drones and air defense systems to help his government forces repel Haftar's recent offensive.

A high-level Turkish delegation including Kalın, the foreign minister and intelligence chief paid a visit to Tripoli on Wednesday on an unannounced trip.

Kalın said a cease-fire in Libya would be possible only if everybody went back to their 2015 positions, referring to an agreement reached that year.

"This is the position of the GNA and we support it because right now Haftar's forces are using strategic locations as a launchpad against the legitimate government," said Kalın.

"They are also using these places to exploit Libya's oil resources to finance their war."

He warned against a rushed truce, stating: "A rushed, premature ceasefire will not lead to what we want to achieve for all Libyans there."

Kalın also said France was "jeopardizing" NATO security by supporting Haftar, whose forces have been conducting an offensive to take the capital Tripoli since last year.

"In Libya, we are supporting the legitimate government and the French government is supporting an illegitimate warlord and jeopardizing NATO security, Mediterranean security, North African security and Libya's political stability," he said.