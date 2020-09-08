Putschist General Khalifa Haftar has again violated a cease-fire agreement and targeted the Libyan troops with multiple Grad rockets in the city of Sirte, the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord's military spokesman said early Tuesday.

In a statement, Mohammed Qanunu said although the Libyan army is abiding by the cease-fire, Haftar's militias have violated it for the fourth time since it was declared last month.

No information has been published on casualties so far.

"Our forces are in full mobilization," Qanunu said, stressing that the army is awaiting the order from Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to retaliate for the attacks at the appropriate time.

On Aug. 21, the Libyan government announced a cease-fire and ordered the military to stop operations against Haftar's militias.

However, on Aug. 27, the Libyan army announced the first breach of the cease-fire by the militias, who fired more than a dozen Grad rockets at army positions west of Sirte.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with the prime minister, the newly appointed Libyan Chief of Staff Gen. Mohammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad announced that they aim to establish a unified army in the country.

Last month, reports said the Turkish military would provide assistance to restructuring the Libyan Army into a regular army based on the model that was used in training the Azerbaijani Army.

Turkish military advisers and staff are expected to arrive at the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Assistance Advisory Command that was established as part of a memorandum of understanding between Turkey and Libya. They will provide training and logistical assistance in cooperation with Qatar to reestablish a regular army in Libya.

The Libyan Army is currently an informal amalgamation of militias, tribal soldiers and clansmen. The process by Turkey and Qatar would standardize training and recruitment and make it an official army.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to Haftar.

The U.N. recognizes Fayez al-Sarraj's government as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.