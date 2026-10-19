Shifting allegiances in the Turkish opposition laid bare cracks among followers of similar ideologies. The New Party (YP) and Republican People’s Party (CHP) found another reason to attack each other after authorities appointed trustees to Halk TV, a prominent opposition outlet. Halk TV, initially aligned with the CHP, was quick to endorse Özgür Özel after the latter established YP in July, shortly after his ouster as CHP chairman. Last week, authorities launched an operation to capture suspects, including Halk TV owner Cafer Mahiroğlu, on charges of corruption. Mahiroğlu is accused of corruption in public tenders linked to municipalities of the CHP during the tenure of Özel.

CHP Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated to office in May, was the target of Halk TV through negative coverage and has accused it of disseminating fake news. YP supporters were quick to link the corruption probe to Kılıçdaroğlu’s criticism, while the CHP leader denied having any role in the investigation. Kılıçdaroğlu’s supporters, on the other hand, point to shady ties between Halk TV and the Özel-era CHP. The CHP’s provincial branch chair in the central province of Eskişehir, Volkan Enver Kılıç, was vocal in backing the trustee appointment to Halk TV but in turn, incurred the wrath of YP Eskişehir lawmaker Ibrahim Arslan, who branded him a “lowlife.”

Kılıç, however, continued his criticism of the former CHP administration and claimed the party’s mayors were forced to sponsor the TV station. In a statement on Sunday, Kılıç claimed the CHP, under Özel, delivered TL 80 million to Halk TV, “a liar who is living abroad as a fugitive.”

“Halk TV is not a media outlet that was seized because of its journalistic and broadcasting activities. It was seized over allegations of corruption and money laundering amounting to TL 30 billion, as well as alleged commercial fraud, involving its fugitive owner, Cafer Özdemir, who changed his surname to Mahiroğlu. How many millions, or even billions, of liras have you funneled to Halk TV’s fugitive owner from municipalities over the years under the banner of 'Görkemli Hatıralar?' Didn’t you pressure mayors to sponsor the program with millions of liras? The facts are there. So are the indictments,” Kılıç said in a statement addressed to the YP cadres.

He was referring to a travel show – which is currently the only show on air at Halk TV – where municipalities run by the CHP were promoted through well-disguised ads. He stated that the municipalities paid at least TL 1 million for securing a spot in one episode of the show. Kılıç also claimed that Mahiroğlu was also involved in the sale of textiles to municipalities.