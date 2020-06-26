An unnamed deputy in Turkey tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) parliamentary group announced Friday.

"It was discerned after initial tests that one of our lawmakers had been infected. The lawmaker is under the doctor's control and is improving," the group stated.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed a total of 165,706 recoveries from COVID-19, nearly one month into its normalization process to ease the precautions it had taken to curb the impact of the disease.

The country's death toll is currently at 5,046, with total cases at 193,115.

Since first appearing in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The U.S., Brazil, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 489,500 people worldwide, with more than 9.6 million confirmed cases and recoveries exceeding 4.8 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.