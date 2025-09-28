The state of Heybeliada, also known as Halki seminary, on the eponymous island near Istanbul, was among the topics discussed between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump during the two leaders’ meeting at the White House on Thursday. Erdoğan signalled that he will soon meet with the Fener Greek Orthodox patriarch, based in Istanbul, to discuss the possible reopening of the school.

The seminary, founded in 1844, plays a central role in the Eastern Orthodox Church as the patriarchate's main theological school. It has trained generations of Orthodox clergy, including the current patriarch, Bartholomew.

Trump brought up the issue in talks with Erdoğan, saying the Greek Orthodox Church had raised the issue when Bartholomew visited the U.S. president a week earlier.

"We are ready to do whatever is incumbent upon us regarding the Heybeliada school," Erdoğan told Trump at their meeting. "I will have the opportunity to discuss this matter with (Patriarch) Bartholomew upon my return."

Erdoğan's office said that it was not yet clear when the meeting would take place.

Responding to the exchange, Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros of America expressed his thanks to both Trump and Erdoğan for their comments on the seminary. "Its reopening will both affirm respect for religious rights and enable (the patriarchate) once again to operate its leading theological institution," Elpidophorus said in a statement.

Erdoğan's comments fuelled growing hopes in the Church. Bartholomew expressed optimism following his conversation with Trump, saying that extensive renovations could make it possible for the seminary to welcome students again as early as next year.

The seminary was closed in 1971 following a Constitutional Court ruling that private higher education institutions must be affiliated with state universities, a requirement rejected by the patriarchate.

Last year, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin inspected the seminary and made proposals regarding its restoration.

Although the building has hosted exhibitions and conferences since 1971, it remains closed to educational activities. However, it is accessible to visitors from Istanbul and there is an ongoing international campaign advocating for its reopening.

The seminary provided a rigorous education in theology, philosophy and the arts, fostering a generation of educated clergy capable of leading the Orthodox community both spiritually and intellectually.

Halki quickly gained a reputation as the premier institution for Orthodox theological education, attracting students from Greece, the Balkans, the Middle East and parts of Eastern Europe. Its curriculum encompassed Orthodox doctrine, biblical studies, liturgics and pastoral care, preparing graduates for leadership roles within the church.