Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, held talks with Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), diplomatic sources said on Saturday. Khan briefed Fidan on the ongoing actions of Israel in Gaza. He told Fidan that authorities have investigated the alleged crimes committed by Israel and conducted interviews with victims.

Highlighting the significance of the year 2024 for the course of the case, Khan emphasized that despite calls from the international community, Israel had not changed its methods in Gaza. He also underlined that the ICC is obligated to hold those accountable who violate international law.

Fidan told Khan that he understood the legal process could take time but stressed that the situation in Gaza has been deteriorating every day. Once the situation in Gaza reaches an irreversible point, a decision in favor of Palestinians could not reverse the catastrophe, the foreign minister also pointed out.

The ICC announced an investigation on March 3, 2021, regarding crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, upon a declaration by Palestine.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli attacks have killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Fidan said last Thursday that Ankara expects Israel to consider the warnings by the global community against any attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"The international community has come together, issuing warnings to Israel, particularly urging against any attack on Rafah. There are very serious warnings, and we expect Israel to take these warnings into consideration," Fidan told a news conference with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Ankara.

Fidan said Türkiye is exerting significant efforts, particularly in the realm of aid for Gazans, and is closely cooperating with Egypt on the issue.

The Turkish Red Crescent, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are engaged in humanitarian aid efforts under the coordination of the Foreign Ministry, he said, but lamented limitations on the daily amount of aid that can enter the blockaded enclave.

"We are working with the international community to explore ways to increase this allowance," Fidan said.