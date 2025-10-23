One year after the death of Fetullah Gülen, the founder and leader of the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), clashes and a leadership crisis have deepened within the group, exposing internal power struggles among its top figures.

The ongoing disputes within the group’s top decision-making body, known as the “Ali Heyet” (Ali Council), have escalated in recent months. Several senior members and former insiders describe the rift as an “internal coup,” triggered by the removal of Gülen’s longtime confidant Mustafa Özcan from the council.

Mustafa Özcan, who met Gülen in the 1970s in Izmir, where he also worked at a religious institution, quickly rose in the ranks of the terrorist group and is viewed as a top lieutenant of Gülen in Türkiye. He is part of what the media dubbed the “Dark Council” of FETÖ.

Ahmet Dönmez, a former figure in FETÖ’s media structure claimed that Özcan who allegedly controlled the group’s global network remotely, was ‘’ousted in a coup’’ from Pennsylvania-based group leadership.

Prominent FETÖ figures such as Emre Uslu and Fuat Baran, however, defended the council’s decision, criticizing Dönmez on social media.

Dönmez also revealed an online video that one of the group chiefs Ismail Büyükçelebi and Ahmet Kurucan, Gülen’s nephew-in-law, proposed replacing some council members through a voting process and Özcan reportedly objected.

After the anniversary of Gülen’s death, the removal of Özcan, along with Sait Aksoy, Ahmet Kara and Recep Uzunallı, from the 12-member ‘’Ali Council’’ and the appointment of two female members sparked a wider leadership crisis and instability in the group’s upper hierarchy.

Türkyolu remains silent

Some FETÖ members believe that Cevdet Türkyolu, the group’s “financial operator,” and “black box” played a key role in Özcan’s removal. Türkyolu, who has long been accused of controlling the organization’s financial network, has not commented publicly, leading many to interpret his silence as him being happy with the outcomes.

Gülen’s niece, Ebuseleme Gülen, had previously accused both Özcan and Türkyolu of “hijacking the organization” before her uncle’s death, alleging they made arbitrary decisions and used millions of dollars from the group’s coffers.

Others argue that Türkyolu himself should also resign and disclose his assets, accusing him and his son-in-law, Muhammed Yeşilyurt, of corruption.

Over the past few years, many of FETÖ’s organizations in the United States and other countries have seen their incomes drop sharply, with several reportedly operating only through online platforms.

Following Gülen’s death on Oct. 20, 2024, debates over his will and succession have further polarized the organization. His niece publicly called on senior leaders, including Özcan and Türkyolu, to “surrender to Turkish authorities and face justice” for their role in the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Fetullah Gülen, the U.S.-based ringleader of the FETÖ terrorist group behind the deadly July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, died at the age of 83 in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.