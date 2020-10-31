Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, his wife Hamdiye Soylu and their daughter have tested positive for the coronavirus, the minister announced on Twitter Saturday.

After feeling unwell on Monday the family tested positive for the coronavirus and were being treated at home until Friday when they were transferred to a hospital upon doctor's recommendation, Soylu said, adding that they were doing better.

He wished all the ill and the wounded from Friday's earthquake in Izmir a speedy recovery and sent his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the disaster.

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit the western coast of Turkey on Friday, whose tremors could be felt as far as Istanbul in the north. As of Saturday at least 28 have died, while more than 800 have been reported injured.