The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) faces a moment of truth as accusations of corruption mount against the party’s mayors. A recent indictment of former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu prompted some former lawmakers and the party’s former chair to call on the current administration to confront the accusations.

So far, CHP has pursued a policy of portraying investigations against Imamoğlu and other mayors solely as politically motivated, without clearly responding to the indictments.

On Monday, 17 former lawmakers of CHP revealed that they penned a letter to CHP Chair Özgür Özel, calling on him to engage in “clean” politics. Lawmakers said in their letter that the CHP "never allowed corruption or bribery in its history" and was legally bound to take action against any party members involved in criminal activities. They urged the administration to run an internal probe into any member accused of corruption and similar charges. “An intraparty delegation should conduct transparent investigations, and if accused people are found linked to these allegations, the party should take its own measures outside the judiciary’s action and launch disciplinary proceedings against those people,” the lawmakers said. A similar letter authored by 10 former lawmakers, all with close links to Özel’s predecessor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, emerged last week.

Finally, on Nov. 22, Kılıçdaroğlu himself released a video on his social media account and aired a similar call. “Every politician, every party can succumb to corruption, bribery and even treason, but the CHP cannot be associated with bribery, corruption and contractors of the bribery wheel. It cannot proceed with allegations of corruption. It should purify itself,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in the video. His remarks triggered a flood of insults and derogatory remarks by several CHP members on social media against the former leader. However, it is not the first time that Kılıçdaroğlu called his successor to “come clean” as he urged Özel to respond to claims of vote-buying in an intraparty election in 2023 that led to the downfall of Kılıçdaroğlu.

Media reports say Kılıçdaroğlu seeks a comeback in the party, and this was evident when he openly said that he would accept being a trustee for the party if the ruling in a lawsuit for annulment of the 2023 intraparty election would lead to suspension of the Özel administration. Kılıçdaroğlu has denied any ambitions, but his unexpected video fueled rumors that Özel’s dissidents, especially those aligned with Kılıçdaroğlu, may mount a battle against him, especially in an upcoming convention.

The CHP is gearing up for its 39th Ordinary Congress, set to convene on Nov. 28-30 in Ankara, and major changes are on the table regarding leadership and party structure.

According to the information obtained by the Anadolu Agency (AA), amid expectations, Özgür Özel will reshape key governing bodies and introduce structural adjustments to strengthen the organization ahead of upcoming political challenges.

The congress, to be held at the Ankara Arena Sports Hall under the anticipated slogan “Time for Power,” marks the party’s 61st congress overall, including 22 extraordinary gatherings. The last ordinary congress was held in November 2023, and, according to the party's bylaws, ordinary congresses must convene every two years.

Özel is widely expected to run unopposed as he seeks a fourth term, following his previous victories in one ordinary and two extraordinary congresses. According to AA, he plans to introduce a significantly revised “key list” for the PM elections, signaling shifts in the party’s internal balance. Changes are also anticipated within the Central Executive Board, including possible consolidation of portfolios and a reduction in the number of MYK members. The party is also considering phasing out the Shadow Cabinet model.

Since taking office after the contentious 38th Ordinary Congress, Özel and his senior team have carried out what has been described as a sweeping purge of Kılıçdaroğlu loyalists. More than 400 party members have been referred to the disciplinary board in the first 10 months of Özel’s leadership. CHP members who raised or supported the allegations tied to the vote-buying case were swiftly expelled.