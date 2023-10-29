Just before its foundation and in the following years, the Republic of Türkiye, which marks its 100th year on Sunday, pursued extensive efforts for full sovereignty.

Türkiye made its mark in the global arena and established sovereignty over its lands by ratifying agreements such as the treaties of Lausanne and Montreux, among others, from the era of the War of Independence until the outbreak of World War II.

One of Türkiye's most pivotal founding agreements was signed in the Swiss city of Lausanne a century ago, following the Turkish people's triumph in the War of Independence. Turkish people attained peace during diplomatic negotiations while safeguarding their unconditional sovereignty rights. The Turkish delegation, led by then-Prime Minister Ismet İnönü, engaged in eight months of negotiations with intermittent breaks in their pursuit of achieving peace. Throughout every stage of these discussions, they unwaveringly upheld the Turkish people's unreserved right to independence. The Treaty of Lausanne was subsequently approved by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on Aug. 23, 1923, officially taking effect. "This treaty is a document that announces the failure of a long-planned and presumed major assassination against the Turkish nation, which was believed to have been completed with the Treaty of Sèvre," said the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in his "Nutuk" speech.

The Treaty of Lausanne consists of four sections containing a preamble and 143 articles stressing respect for the sovereignty and independence of states. The Republic of Türkiye was founded on Oct. 29, 1923, after the signing of the treaty, one of the most pivotal founding agreements. According to the agreement reached at the end of the negotiations, the Syrian border was accepted as defined in the Ankara Agreement, which was signed on Oct. 20, 1921.

It was decided that the future determination of the Iraq border would be made through discussions between the U.K. and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). The Greek border was accepted as defined in the Treaty of Mudanya, while Greece ceded Karaağaç to Türkiye as war reparations. With the treaty, the Soviet border remained as determined in the Gümrü, Moscow and Kars Treaties, and the idea of founding an Armenian state in eastern Anatolia was renounced. Any sort of capitulation was abolished by the treaty. Bozcaada and Gökçeada, which are near the Çanakkale province of Türkiye now, were ceded to Türkiye. The 12 Islands, which are located in the Aegean Sea, were transferred to Greece after Italy's withdrawal following World War II.

The treaty also stipulated that foreign-based schools within the borders of the Turkish state must comply with Turkish laws, and the Turkish state would regulate the education given at the schools. The Fener Greek Patriarchate was allowed to remain in Türkiye on one condition: It does not establish relations with other foreign-based churches. All the privileges granted to the minorities were revoked, and all minorities in the country were recognized as Turkish citizens. With the treaty, it was decided to carry out a population exchange, with the exception of the Greeks already living in Istanbul, sending them to other areas in Greece and the Turks in other provinces, except those already living in Western Thrace, to Türkiye. Thanks to the Montreux Straits Convention signed on July 20, 1936, the straits issue, one of the main topics in the Treaty of Lausanne, was resolved. France possesses the wet-inked copy of the Montreux Convention, signed by parties as a single original copy, as the initiating country. The copies in other signatory countries consist of ratified copies of the convention.

The Montreux Convention

The pivotal Montreux Straits Convention grants Türkiye the right to control and regulate warships in the Çanakkale and Bosporus straits. Signed in 1936, the convention, which guarantees the free passage of civilian ships during peacetime, has remained one of the rare multilateral agreements that has endured since its signing. The convention, which Türkiye has diligently and impartially enforced for over 87 years, establishes a reasonable and workable balance of interests for not only Türkiye but also for coastal states bordering the Black Sea and third countries. Article 2 of the Montreux Straits Convention regulates the taxes and fees to be levied on vessels passing through the Turkish Straits without stopping. According to this article, fees are charged for three categories, which include health inspection, lighthouse and rescue services, for vessels passing through the Turkish Straits. The calculation of these fees is based on the unit of "Gold Franc" as specified in the provisions of the 1936 Montreux Straits Convention. "Reductions that the Turkish government will accept in these taxes and fees shall be applied without discrimination based on flag," the Convention's annex stated.

Ankara Agreement

The Ankara Agreement, another significantly important agreement in Turkish history, was signed between France and the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Signed on Oct. 20, 1921, due to the outcomes of the Battle of Sakarya, the Ankara Agreement was the first of the Entente Powers to recognize the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The southern borders defined in the Treaty of Lausanne were established, and the rights of the Turks in Hatay were protected, acknowledging the Turkish presence in the region, according to this agreement. After the signing of the agreement, both countries sent representatives at an equal level, establishing continuity in their political relations.

Gümrü Agreement

Signed between the Turkish and Armenian delegations on Dec. 3, 1920, the agreement is known as a treaty marking the first political victory of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

The texts of the agreement were created in both Turkish and Armenian, and for the first time, Türkiye's name was mentioned in an official treaty. Kazım Karabekir, the commander of the Turkish Eastern Army, entered the city of Gyumri in Armenia with the 15th Corps, capturing Kars, Ardahan, Artvin, Batum, Iğdır and Sarıkamış. Peace negotiations between the two countries began after this military success, and on Dec. 3, 1920, the Gümrü Agreement was signed with Armenia. The military success was crowned with diplomatic success, resulting in the Gümrü Agreement.

As a result of the Gümrü Agreement, the areas of Oltu district and Bardiz town in the Şenkaya district of Erzurum province, which were under Armenia's occupation in 1920, were handed back to the Turks.

The lost territories of Kars, Artvin and Ardahan were also returned with the Treaty of Mudros. With the agreement, the Eastern Front became the first front to be closed during the National Liberation War of Eastern Anatolia, which was liberated from Armenian occupation, and negotiations began with Russia, establishing connections for Russian aid.

Kars Agreement

Kars Agreement was one of the treaties that brought the surrounding states closer to the soon-to-be-established Republic of Türkiye. Signed on Oct. 13, 1921, in Kars, the Kars Agreement was aimed at protecting Türkiye's eastern border. The agreement was discussed during the Kars Conference with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Türkiye's eastern border was delineated, and the Eastern Front was closed, according to the agreement.

The Kars Agreement consists of 20 articles and is based on the foundations of the Moscow Agreement.