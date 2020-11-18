The governor of Iraq's Irbil, Firsat Sofi, died after battling the coronavirus disease for several weeks at a hospital in Turkey's capital Ankara Wednesday.

Sofi, 42, contracted COVID-19 on Oct. 20, his office announced. In a statement, the governorship had said Sofi's coronavirus test result was positive and that he was in good condition.

However, as his condition deteriorated, he was flown to Turkey to receive intensive care in the capital on Nov. 2. He died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sofi assumed the governorship of Irbil in September 2019.

The Turkish Consulate in Irbil released a message of condolence for the governor Wednesday.

In the statement released on Twitter, the consulate expressed sorrow over Sofi's death and offered condolences to his family.