The number of irregular migrants intercepted at sea in Türkiye fell 53% in the first eight months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to Coast Guard Command data, as authorities intensified efforts against irregular migration and migrant smuggling.

Coast guard teams intercepted 5,984 irregular migrants in 256 incidents through Aug. 30 this year, compared with 12,857 migrants in 494 incidents during the same period of 2025.

The number of incidents fell 48% year-over-year.

The figures also showed a broader decline since 2024. Authorities recorded 2,011 irregular migration incidents involving 55,726 migrants in 2024, while 20,078 migrants were intercepted in 767 incidents in 2025.

August recorded the highest monthly number of interceptions this year, with 988 irregular migrants apprehended at sea, followed by June with 942 and July with 902.

The coast guard, which operates around the clock to prevent unauthorized sea crossings and combat migrant smuggling, carries out patrols and surveillance using maritime and aerial assets.

Despite the decline in crossings, dangerous journeys continued to claim lives. Forty-six irregular migrants died at sea through Aug. 30 this year, according to the data. Türkiye recorded 44 deaths in 2024 and 59 in 2025.

Authorities also detained 143 suspected migrant smugglers in maritime operations through August this year, compared with 484 in 2024 and 363 in 2025.

Coast guard operations have also extended to land in coordination with police and gendarmerie units in an effort to prevent migrants from reaching the sea.

In 141 joint operations through Aug. 30, authorities intercepted 3,153 irregular migrants before they could set out to sea and detained 221 suspected migrant smugglers. August recorded the highest number of land interceptions, with 744 migrants apprehended.

The coast guard also continues search-and-rescue operations for people in distress at sea using boats, ships and aircraft.