Israel is unwilling to see a stable country around itself and aims to divide Syria with the violent unrest in southern Suwayda province, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference with his El Salvadorian counterpart Alexandra Hill, in the capital Ankara, Fidan said Israel was seeking to “drag the region to chaos to preserve its status” and that the unrest in Syria’s Druze-majority south was a “reflection of that.”

“As Türkiye, we could never stay silent against such a move,”Fidan said, stressing that clashes between Druze and the Bedouin factions could have only been prevented by the military intervention of Syria’s central government.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda in southern Syria. The situation worsened on July 16 when the Israeli military conducted strikes near the Syrian presidential palace and on the General Staff headquarters and Defense Ministry.

"We will view it as a direct threat to our national security and intervene if you try dividing and destabilizing," Fidan warned Israel.

Ankara played a key role in establishing the cease-fire in Syria after Israeli airstrikes targeted the capital, Damascus, as well as Suwayda and Daraa, on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.