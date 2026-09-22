Israel’s defense establishment has recommended expanding the country’s submarine fleet to eight vessels as it closely monitors Türkiye’s growing naval capabilities, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, defense officials submitted a professional assessment to the political leadership recommending an increase from five operational submarines to eight in the coming years, citing the expansion of the Turkish navy.

Türkiye currently operates 14 submarines, with its fleet expected to grow further in the coming years, according to the report. Israel currently operates five, while its sixth, the German-built INS Drakon, is on its way to the country after leaving the TKMS shipyard in Kiel earlier this month.

Under Israel’s latest submarine procurement agreement with Germany, it has an option to acquire a seventh vessel at the previously agreed price. Defense officials reportedly favor exercising the option before costs increase and later moving to procure an eighth submarine.

The recommendation has not yet undergone a full review at the level of the Israeli military’s General Staff, the report said.

Senior defense officials also said a decision on additional purchases is unlikely before Israel’s upcoming elections and would probably be left to the next government.

Meanwhile, Türkiye most recently showcased 37 naval assets and platforms from different classes, including vessels currently serving in the Turkish Navy during the Teknofest Blue Homeland.

Among the most prominent platforms on display were Türkiye’s largest military ship, the TCG Anadolu; the TCG Istanbul; TCG Barbaros; TCG Salihreis; TCG Turgutreis; TCG Kemalreis; TCG Oruçreis; TCG Burgazada; and the TCG Derya.

Other naval assets included minehunters, patrol vessels, amphibious ships and support platforms, offering visitors a broad view of the Turkish Navy’s operational structure.

One of the most closely watched exhibits was the first test block of Türkiye’s National Submarine, known as MILDEN, which represents a major step in the country’s effort to develop an indigenous submarine.

The submarine is planned to be more than 80 meters long, with a displacement of about 2,700 tons and an endurance of more than 50 days.

MILDEN is expected to undertake missions including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, reconnaissance and surveillance, mine-laying, special operations and support for task groups.