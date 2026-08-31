In a move likely to anger Ankara, Israel and ​Greece signed a ⁠3-billion-euro ($3.48 billion) defense ​deal ​on Monday ⁠under which Israel would build a "multi-layered" defense system for Greece, according ⁠to ⁠a statement by Israel's defense ministry.

The statement said ⁠a supplementary deal valued ​at 26 million euros ​would ⁠see ‌Israel ‌sell Greece ⁠Drone ‌Dome ​systems.

Both countries are at odds with Türkiye, though Greece seeks to mend ties after years of hostilities. Ankara has repeatedly warned against Israel's expansionist goals across the region. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has previously warned that Türkiye may be the next target of Israel after the Netanyahu administration launched a genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Greece plans to spend about 28 billion euros by 2036 to build the "Achilles Shield," a multi-layered anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone system, and to buy up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and frigates from France and Italy.

Greece, which uses U.S.-made Patriot systems, Russian S-300 systems and various short-range air defenses to protect its airspace, spends nearly 3.5% of its gross domestic product on defense, a higher proportion than most NATO allies due to its long-standing ‌dispute ‌with neighboring Türkiye.

Greece and Israel, which have strong economic ‌and diplomatic ties, operate an air training center in Greece, hold joint annual military exercises and cooperate on anti-drone systems and cybersecurity.

Last year, Athens bought 36 Israeli-made rocket artillery systems for approximately 650 million euros.