Israel’s hostility toward Türkiye, coupled with its relentless oppression of Palestinians in Gaza, continues to deepen the enclave's humanitarian crisis.

Under the pretext of security, Israel disrupts aid sent, including baby formula, with Israeli authorities accused of holding aid trucks hostage at the border crossing.

Israel already faces criticism for condemning people to hunger amid scorching heat in Gaza.

Reports by international aid organizations and diplomatic sources have exposed a pattern in Israel’s ruthless approach to aid to Gaza at the border crossings.

Sources say Israel delays shipments, claiming that they may fall into the hands of Hamas. Israeli authorities also subject any shipments to inspection for weeks, deliberately cutting access to basic food.

Türkiye is the biggest provider of aid to Gaza, with more than 100,000 tons, and has been targeted by Israel for its strong humanitarian presence. Tel Aviv has demonstrated this by implementing more “inspections” on aid trucks with a Turkish flag and any other Turkish-origin aid on Gaza’s borders. Israel aims to lower the visibility of aid from Türkiye, sources say. Banned items include the most basic shelter materials, such as tent poles, container equipment and electricity generators, which Israeli officials say are “dual-use” items or potentially usable for military purposes.

The United Nations and international organizations continue to warn that the shelter crisis in Gaza has reached the level of “genocide.” Because tent poles are not allowed in, families are forced to sleep under the open sky. By blocking baby formula and essential food supplies, “starvation” is being used as a weapon of war. Tel Aviv has almost razed the strip to the ground with its army, which is also the culprit in the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent people.

While Türkiye continues to build an aid bridge to Gaza through all state institutions and NGOs, Israel’s inhumane blockade continues to draw condemnation from all people of conscience.