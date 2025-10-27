Embittered over Türkiye's opposition to its genocidal policies, Israel does not consent to the presence of Turkish troops in Gaza. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said they won't accept the presence of Turkish forces in Gaza under a U.S. peace plan.

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan includes an international force in Gaza to help secure a fragile cease-fire, which began this month, halting two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

But it remains unclear whether Arab and other states will be ready to commit troops to the international force. "Countries that want or are ready to send armed forces should be at least fair to Israel," Saar said at a news conference in Budapest.

Saar said they conveyed their opposition to the Turkish presence to their "American friends."

While the Trump administration has ruled out sending U.S. soldiers into the Gaza Strip, it has been speaking to Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and Azerbaijan to contribute to the multinational force.

Last week, Netanyahu hinted that he would be strongly opposed to any role for Turkish security forces in Gaza. On Sunday, he said Israel would decide which foreign forces to allow in Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to Israel aimed at shoring up the truce, said on Friday the international force would have to be made up of "countries that Israel's comfortable with." He did not comment on Turkish involvement.