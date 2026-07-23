Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said on Wednesday that Israel should prepare for the possibility of a future confrontation with Türkiye, arguing that direct military contact between the two countries was "not an impossible scenario."

Speaking at a conference in west Jerusalem, Chikli said a direct encounter between the Israeli and Turkish militaries could occur at sea, adding that such a scenario could happen "even tomorrow morning."

Türkiye in the past two decades has developed an independent defense industry capable of operating in open waters, thereby shifting geopolitical balances in its favor. The navy plays a critical role in ensuring the security of maritime trade routes in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea, promoting regional stability.

In the past two decades, the country has reached a milestone by designing and producing its own warships. The TCG Heybeliada, the first indigenous corvette, was commissioned in 2011, followed by projects for indigenous frigates and destroyers.

The ADVENT combat management system, developed domestically, represents a significant achievement, enhancing the capabilities of the Turkish navy. In 2024, the country commissioned its first of six planned Reis-class submarines. The project for the Piri Reis submarine, the first of its class, was launched in 2019. It has a length of 68.35 meters (224.25 feet) and a capacity of 40 personnel.

Moreover, Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported that Israeli policymakers are increasingly focused on Türkiye's growing regional role, arguing that Ankara has gained greater room to expand its influence as Iran's regional position has weakened.

The newspaper said some Israeli analysts view Türkiye, backed by Qatar, as a leading force in a reshaping regional bloc and urged Israel to adapt its long-term security strategy accordingly.

According to the report, analysts called on Israel to reduce its dependence on the United States in defense procurement, strengthen domestic military capabilities and pursue new regional partnerships to address evolving geopolitical challenges.

The report also claimed Türkiye has expanded its influence across several conflict zones in the Middle East and is seeking to increase its strategic weight in regional trade and security, assertions that reflect the views of the analysts cited by the newspaper.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza war, with Ankara strongly criticizing Israel's military campaign and suspending bilateral trade. The two countries have also exchanged increasingly sharp rhetoric over regional security issues, including developments in Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean.