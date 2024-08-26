Scores of reporters, including a TRT Arabic crew, were injured after an Israeli strike targeted the tent of journalists as it hit Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The TRT Arabic cameraman was injured in the eye with a shrapnel piece as he was on duty, TRT Haber reported. Another TRT journalist was also injured in the attack.

Turkish officials criticized Israel for deliberately targeting TRT Arabic journalists in Gaza, in an attempt to not only conduct “ethnic cleansing” but also “eliminate journalists.”

Israel killed 111 Palestinian journalists as of Aug. 23, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Israel's military continued its genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip on Monday a day after cease-fire talks in Cairo coincided with a major but brief cross-border escalation involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Witnesses and correspondents reported air strikes and shelling in Gaza City and other parts of the besieged Palestinian territory overnight. Medics said an air strike on a Gaza City house killed at least five people, with two rescuers saying more victims may be buried in the ruins in Al-Rimal neighborhood.

"There are still martyrs and body parts under the rubble," ambulance driver Hussein Muhaysen said.

The Israeli onslaught has resulted in over 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,300 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.