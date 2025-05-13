Israel is concerned about a potential U.S. delivery of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye since it would add an advantage to Ankara regionally, a representative of Israeli Army Radio reported.

Doron Kadosh, a military correspondent for the radio network, wrote on social media that the U.S. might deliver the jets. He added that Türkiye and Israel are increasingly becoming strategic rivals in the region.

In 2019, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term, the U.S. suspended Türkiye from the F-35 program after objecting to its buying a Russian S-400 missile defense system, claiming the Russian system would endanger the fighter jets.

Türkiye has repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that the suspension broke the rules.

Ankara maintains that the deal would strengthen not only Türkiye but also NATO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly brought up the issue in a closed session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee this week and said that Israel would resolutely oppose such a step by the U.S.

The Israeli Army Radio military correspondent reminded that Trump may visit Türkiye as part of his Middle East visit.

Tensions between Türkiye and Israel have increased with the latter's airstrikes and occupation of Syria.

Following Bashar Assad's overthrow, Israel moved its forces into the U.N.-patrolled demilitarized zone on the Golan and carried out hundreds of strikes against military targets in Syria. The country's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, confirmed that indirect talks with Israel have taken place "to contain the situation."