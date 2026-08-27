The dissolution of the YPG terrorist group and the integration of its armed elements into the Syrian military marks a major strategic achievement for Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan while also dealing a setback to Israel, Israeli newspaper Maariv said in an analysis on Thursday.

The report said the decision followed pressure from the Syrian military, Türkiye’s support for Damascus and diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing armed groups under the authority of the Syrian state.

Maariv described the development as a significant success for Erdoğan in shaping the region’s future, arguing that Ankara was moving closer to achieving one of its longstanding security objectives in Syria without becoming involved in a large-scale direct conflict.

Türkiye considers the YPG as an extension of the PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union.

The integration of YPG elements into the Syrian military is also expected to reshape the balance of power in northern Syria and strengthen the central government in Damascus, the Israeli newspaper said.

Maariv characterized the development as a “strategic slap” for Israel, citing the YPG’s previous ties with the United States and contacts with Israel.

The newspaper said the development could further complicate Israel’s strategic position in the region as Türkiye expands its influence in Syria.

Israel in multiple fronts

Maariv also highlighted mounting pressure on the Israeli military as it operates across several fronts.

The newspaper said Israeli forces were facing demands ranging from Gaza and Lebanon to the occupied West Bank, raising concerns over limited personnel and military resources.

It said high-intensity operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon were expected to continue in the coming months, while two Israeli divisions were operating in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, the military was seeking an additional regular brigade amid concerns over another escalation, according to the report.

The analysis also criticized the Israeli government over what it described as a lack of political and strategic planning, saying the military was increasingly being tasked with addressing challenges for which political solutions had not been developed.

Military strength and personnel, the newspaper warned, were not unlimited.

On the other hand, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş underlined Wednesday that Israel was concerned about Türkiye’s efforts to establish an environment of peace and cooperation across the region.

“Israel fears only Türkiye. It fears the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood that Türkiye will create in its region, and we have to establish this,” Kurtulmuş said.

Kurtulmuş linked the dissolution of the YPG to Türkiye’s broader “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, arguing that the process could have implications beyond the country’s borders.

“We said that a terror-free Türkiye means a terror-free region. The first proof of this is when the YPG officially said, ‘We are no longer a terrorist organization,’” he stated.

Kurtulmuş said an environment of reconciliation in Türkiye could eventually spread throughout the region, including Syria and Iraq.

He also accused Israel of pursuing expansionist policies and said lasting peace in Syria, alongside stronger relations between Türkiye and Iraq, could facilitate greater cooperation among the region’s peoples.

“The people of this region were divided by borders, but they could not divide their hearts,” the parliament speaker noted.