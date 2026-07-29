Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday renewed his hostile rhetoric against Türkiye, issuing a series of pointed remarks on regional security, Syria and Iran.

During an interview with Israel's Channel 14, Katz said Israel does not seek a military confrontation with Türkiye but argued that his country would defend itself against any threat. Referring to the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople, he said: "We are not the collapsing Christian empire. Jerusalem is not Constantinople, and we know how to defend ourselves."

The Israeli minister also argued that Ankara is seeking greater influence in Syria and said Israel would not allow Syria to become a platform that could threaten its security.

Addressing the recent conflict with Iran, Katz claimed Israel had considered strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure but said the United States opposed such attacks over concerns they could trigger broader regional escalation and disrupt global oil markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently described President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a "great leader" and a close friend, underscoring the strong relationship between the two leaders while dismissing concerns about potential tensions between Türkiye and Israel.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the possibility of a confrontation between Türkiye and Israel amid growing regional tensions. The question came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a series of anti-Erdoğan remarks on social media, followed by Erdoğan's warning against Israeli expansionism and violations.

The U.S. president said he had not heard of any such scenario and suggested he would personally intervene if necessary.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza war, with Ankara strongly criticizing Israel's military campaign and suspending bilateral trade. The two countries have also exchanged increasingly sharp rhetoric over regional security issues, including developments in Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean.