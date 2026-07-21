Israel's latest atrocity in Gaza wiped out a family of six, including four children and their parents, on Tuesday when an airstrike set their Gaza City home ablaze, local health officials ⁠said.

Medics said the Israeli ⁠strike on the family house in the Sabra neighborhood's al-Thalathini Street killed the man, Firas al-Masri, ​his wife, Salsabeel, and their ​three daughters ⁠and son.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, claiming its target was a Hamas member and it was still looking into the result of the attack.

In separate strikes since Friday, the Israeli military said it had killed three Hamas and Islamic Jihad members, two of whom had allegedly taken part in the Oct. 7, ⁠2023 ⁠incursion.

The latest deaths pushed the toll of more than 1,150 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

A relative carries the body of a member of the al-Masri family on the day of the funeral of six members of the family who were killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City, Palestine, July 21, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The truce halted major fighting but has not stopped Israel's near-daily strikes. ​Four Israeli soldiers have been killed in ​Gaza over the same period.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza has killed over 73,000 people, mostly women and children. The war was triggered by the 2023 Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which caused 1,200 deaths in southern Israel.

Nearly all of ⁠Gaza's 2 million people now ⁠live on a tiny strip of land along ⁠the coast, ​mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.