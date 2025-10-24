Istanbul’s former Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was suspended from duty earlier on charges of corruption, is facing fresh allegations of espionage linked to terrorist groups and foreign states.

Imamoğlu, as well as Necati Özkan, one of the alleged leaders of an Imamoğlu-led crime network, and journalist Merdan Yanardağ are all set to testify as part of a widening investigation into espionage, Turkish authorities said Friday.

Authorities said the investigation began after the July 4 arrest of Hüseyin Gün, who is accused of conducting espionage activities on behalf of foreign states.

According to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Gün used encrypted phones to maintain secrecy, financed unrest in various countries, and possessed sensitive material, including photographs of military-grade ammunition, weapons that civilians could not access, and passport photos of Israeli citizens allegedly engaged in military and political work.

A report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) revealed that Gün maintained extensive contacts with suspects linked to the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) and the PKK terrorist organization, as well as consular officials from various countries. Despite not owning any business ventures, Gün reportedly carried out large-scale domestic and international money transfers, including the withdrawal of TL 85 million ($2 million) in cash, without any documentation of how those funds were used.

Documents seized from Gün reportedly contained notes on coup attempts and civil unrest in other nations, daily logs of meetings with individuals and institutions in Türkiye, and details of information shared with foreign agents. The statement also said Gün held face-to-face meetings with Mustafa Özcan, identified as a senior FETÖ figure known as the “imam of England,” from whom he took instructions.

Investigators allege that Gün transferred intelligence on Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa to operatives working for a foreign state while posing as a businessperson.

Prosecutors also cited encrypted communications via the “Wickr” platform, described as similar to the ByLock network used by FETÖ members, that revealed Gün’s contact with a foreign intelligence officer. One message reportedly included a secretly taken photograph showing two former Turkish ministers.

The investigation further uncovered correspondence between Gün and Necati Özkan. Messages allegedly referred to “digital intelligence gathering,” “matters to be considered in the work carried out for Imamoğlu,” and “the urgent need to activate 70,000 volunteers.” Another note warned that Imamoğlu’s communications director Murat Ongun’s cellphone had been infected with spyware, advising him not to bring the device to “sensitive private campaign meetings with Mr. Ekrem.”

Authorities say the evidence indicates that Gün acted as a senior coordinator above Özkan within the organization, whose main objective was to obtain illicit financial gains and fund Imamoğlu’s political ambitions, including a potential presidential campaign.

Investigators allege that during the 2019 local elections, Gün and Özkan collaborated to analyze voter districts, create voter profiles, and leak confidential electoral data to foreign intelligence services, actions prosecutors classify as espionage. The statement also noted that Imamoğlu himself met directly with Gün in connection with these operations.

The prosecutor’s office said evidence also ties media figure Yanardağ to the network, asserting that he “organized the press leg of the election process in exchange for benefits provided by Gün” and worked with foreign intelligence elements to influence the 2019 municipal vote.

Warrants have been issued for Imamoğlu and Özkan, who remain jailed on separate charges, to be brought before prosecutors for interrogation on the espionage allegations. Yanardağ was detained after searches at his home and office, and Gün will be transferred from prison to the Istanbul Police Department for questioning on “leading a criminal organization,” based on newly obtained evidence.

“The investigation will continue with determination and expansion,” the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said, noting that the inquiry is being pursued in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul Police Department.

The espionage probe follows an earlier corruption investigation into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB). In that case, 15 more suspects were detained Friday on charges of leaking personal and location data of 4.7 million users to two foreign countries through the “Istanbul Senin” mobile app. Prosecutors said the data were later offered for sale on the “dark web.” They also found that the app’s “IBB Hanem” sub-program processed ballot-box data from 11 million citizens and leaked them externally.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, warrants were issued for 15 individuals, including software managers and executives connected to companies affiliated with the IBB, on suspicion of aiding the so-called Imamoğlu criminal organization. All suspects were apprehended, officials said.