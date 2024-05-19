Hundreds of students from 20 universities of Istanbul took to the historic Beyazıt Square on Saturday to rally in support of Palestine and condemn Israel’s relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The students gathered in the square, carrying banners in Turkish, English and Arabic with slogans such as "Stop the genocide in Palestine," "All 12 universities in Gaza have been destroyed by Israel," "The people of Palestine are not alone," "Silence is for when children sleep, not when they die," "We stand with Free Palestine," and "Humanity is dying, the world is watching."

The students chanted slogans like "Intifada everywhere, on campus, in the square," "Hamas, salute, resistance continues," "Free Palestine from the river to the sea," "Gaza's dignity revives the ummah," and "Israel, the murderer, leave Palestine."

Murat Faruk Alparslan, a student from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Law, emphasized that the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza have been ongoing for over 75 years and denounced the international community's reluctance to condemn Israel's actions.

The group read a statement in English and Arabic, saying: "After the brutal killing of more than 35,000 people by Israel, an attack on Rafah will deepen this disaster even further. We reiterate our call for all attacks on Rafah to stop to prevent this humanitarian crisis from deepening further. As students from various universities in Türkiye, we have expressed our support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people from the very beginning of the process. Today, here, we extend our greetings to Hamas and the glorious Qassam Brigades."

Similar protests were organized simultaneously by students from universities across Türkiye.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israel, mostly women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.