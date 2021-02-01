"It is time to discuss drafting a new constitution," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement in Ankara's Presidential Complex late Sunday, underlining that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its ally in People's Alliance Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have agreed on the plan.

"Our reform packages will be revealed soon in full detail," he said, adding that the reforms will be in the areas of justice and economy.

Erdoğan also touched upon the economic developments, saying that Turkey has weathered the negative effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic well.

"Recent international analyses show Turkey and China to be the sole countries within G-20 to have ended 2020 with positive growth," he said.

"Preliminary data indicates Turkish economy ended 2020 with growth over 1%," Erdoğan added.

"In 2020, we issued a total of 10,505 investment certificates, which will support fixed investments of nearly $33.3 billion," he underlined.

"Once completed, these investments will provide over 305,000 additional jobs."